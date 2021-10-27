Rohit Shetty Threatens to Cut Ranveer Singh's Role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi; Here's Why

Rohit Shetty is set to appear on the Diwali-special episode of The Big Picture, hosted by Ranveer Singh. The show will see the filmmaker promoting his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ranveer has an extended cameo in the movie.

In the promo of the episode, released by Colors TV on social media, Rohit Shetty is seen playing the quiz show. He asks Ranveer to help him and says, “Yaar ye waala nahi aaya toh bahut bezzati hogi (If I don’t know this answer, it will be a disgrace),” Rohit tells Ranveer, looking at the screen with the questions. “Yes, I agree, it will be a disgrace so you have to give the right answer,” Ranveer says. “You are putting me under pressure," Rohit responds.

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh’s Hilarious Attempt at ‘Aila Re Ailla’ Hook Step

“You’ll help no?" the director asks Ranveer, but the actor denies any help, adding that he is not allowed to. “Dekh abhi dekh, release nahi hui hai (see, Sooryavanshi hasn’t been released yet),” Rohit says, making a snipping gesture and suggesting that he would chop his role. “Nahi, nahi, nahi (No, no, no),” Ranveer quickly interjects.

Sooryavanshi is all set for a Diwali release and has been scheduled to hit the big screens on November 5. Sooryavanshi is being touted as the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres since the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 30, 2020. The release date was announced after the Maharashtra government allowed theatres in the state to reopen from October 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.