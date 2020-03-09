Rohit Shetty Trolled for This Comment on Sooryavanshi Actor Katrina Kaif

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's comments about Katrina Kaif has not gone down well with a section of people on social media, who trended 'Shame on You Rohit' for reportedly saying that that no one will look at the actress on screen when actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will be together. Rohit's statement was in response to Katrina asking for a retake of a shot from the climax of Sooryavanshi, which features the aforementioned actors in a single frame with blasts happening behind them.

Rohit said, "If you look closely, she (Katrina Kaif) is blinking during it. After the fourth take she came to me and asked 'can we take one more?' and I said Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you."

He added, "She (Katrina) got so wild and I said three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega."

Fans trolled Rohit for his comment on Katrina, who is the lead actress in Sooryavanshi. Check out some fan comments below:

1st lead actor & now director of film demeaned katrina kaif with his derogatory remark. Today we all should talk abt equality & woman empowerment but as long as these misogynist utter such shit then there's no point of women's day.



SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/AFJElIgIWn — ✨ⒻⓀⓈ (@iDaringbaaz) March 8, 2020

No. 1 Most Popular Female Star of the Decade - Katrina Kaif..

& that shitty thinks Katrina kon dekhga.. This man seriously need to start respect woman & credit them for what they're doing..

SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/4tIXsm7WOD — Kay Katrina ✨ (@Nitish_B2) March 8, 2020

Rohit shetty really got his karma for treating #AsimRiaz like shit & threatening him on National TV that he won't get any work with his behaviour.

But in all seriousness, his statement about #KatrinaKaif is really shameful & sexist! It shows what a big misogynist he is! — §åmGïll (@JDBtheROCKING6) March 8, 2020

Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 24.

