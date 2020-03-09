English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Rohit Shetty Trolled for This Comment on Sooryavanshi Actor Katrina Kaif

'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty was called out by fans on social media after his comment on Katrina Kaif did not go down well with them.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's comments about Katrina Kaif has not gone down well with a section of people on social media, who trended 'Shame on You Rohit' for reportedly saying that that no one will look at the actress on screen when actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will be together. Rohit's statement was in response to Katrina asking for a retake of a shot from the climax of Sooryavanshi, which features the aforementioned actors in a single frame with blasts happening behind them.

Rohit said, "If you look closely, she (Katrina Kaif) is blinking during it. After the fourth take she came to me and asked 'can we take one more?' and I said Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you."

He added, "She (Katrina) got so wild and I said three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega."

Fans trolled Rohit for his comment on Katrina, who is the lead actress in Sooryavanshi. Check out some fan comments below:

Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 24.

