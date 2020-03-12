Rohit Shetty Unfollows Katrina Kaif on Twitter After His 'No One Will Notice You' Comment Went Viral?

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, while Katrina continues to follow Rohit on Instagram, the director has apparently unfollowed her.

Rohit had found himself in the middle of a controversy due to his earlier interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, where the Sooryavanshi director had reportedly said to his leading lady that no one will notice her in a scene that has three other heroes- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. This has not gone down well with Katrina fans and they trended #ShameOnRohit on Twitter.

Katrina had shared an Instagram story where she wrote an elaborated explanation which read, “Dear Friends and well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

The note further read, “I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day.”

Katrina has paired up with the filmmaker for the first time in Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, a new report suggests that the movie release might be pushed due to the Corona pandemic.

