Rohit Shetty Wants to Cast Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan in Chennai Express 2

Chennai Express starred Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and was a huge commercial success.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
It seems like the #Sartik fever is not going to end anytime soon. Director Rohit Shetty has expressed his desire to cast Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Chennai Express 2.

During an interaction at Neha Dhupia’s chat show #NoFilterNeha, Rohit was asked if he is planning to make a sequel of the 2013 superhit movie Chennai Express. To which, the Simmba director said if that ever happen, he would love to cast Sara and Kartik together for the second installment.

Chennai Express starred Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and was a huge commercial success.

Sara and Kartik, who are creating a lot of buzz with their rumoured relationship and upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, are absolutely loved by their fans. The reel couple’s much anticipated upcoming romance-drama is the reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, casting Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as the leads. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Jahnvi Kapoor and Lakshay and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani.

Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1, releasing on May 1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
