Rohit Shetty Wishes Ranveer and Deepika, Says I'm Proud That my Simmba is Marrying my Meenamma

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Simmba and shared an emotional post on social media praising Ranveer Singh.Sharing a picture with Ranveer Singh on Instagram, Rohit said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him. He ended the post with the most adorable line – “I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma”, extending wishes to both Ranveer and Deepika on their upcoming wedding.The post reads: "6th June 2018, Exactly five Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories."It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far, " he added."I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together."Deepika worked with Rohit in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express in which she played the character of South Indian girl Meenamma.Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15.