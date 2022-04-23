Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' Starring Shilpa Shetty-Sidharth Malhotra To Be Shot In Goa: Report

There is a lot of buzz about filmmaker Rohit Shetty's action-packed web series Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit, the project is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi police cop in the series.

Well, according to the latest reports of ETimes, the show will be shot in the filmmaker’s favourite location Goa. For those unaware, most of his films have been shot in the tourist hotspot state and he will prefer to execute his first real OTT project in Goa. Rohit is known for creating the cinematic cop universe with films such as Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi said he has been working on “Indian Police Force,” for many years.

Earlier, the filmmaker announced his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and in a statement said, “I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me with an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide.” Further, he added he aims to set a new benchmark with this high octane action series.

Coming back to Indian Police Force, it is a fictitious series that pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe. The show is most likely to release next year. It is also the first OTT project of Sidharth whose last release Shershaah premiered on Prime Video in August 2021.

On the work front, the filmmaker’s last offering was Sooryavanshi which featured Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in supporting roles. On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in Shershah where he played the role of Capt. Vikram Batra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.