Rohit Verma Recalls How Nisha Rawal Told Karan Mehra To 'Say Sorry and Finish It Off' But...

Trouble in Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marriage is known to all. It all started in June last year after Nisha filed an FIR against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Even though Karan Mehra denied these charges, he was arrested and later granted bail. Now, in a recent interview, Karan and Nisha’s friend and celebrity fashion designer Rohit Verma recalled what exactly happened between the couple.

“I have the same amount of love I have for Karan that I always had, although he has filed a defamation case against me. I am fighting. But at that time (describing a situation), the kind of situation that was, when you see a girl bleeding from the head, you won’t see left and right. I was not a part of that fight,” he told Pinkvilla.

Rohit Verma further mentioned how after Karan allegedly hit Nisha, she had also asked him to ‘say sorry and finish it off’ but tension only escalated between the two. Verma also shared that he would want both his friends to patch up.

