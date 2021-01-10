Rohitashv Gour on Nehha Pendse's Entry in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: She is Very Similar to 'Gori Mem'

Nehha Pendse has been confirmed to replace Saumya Tandon as Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem on & TV's long running comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The character of Anita, a modern-day working woman, was much loved by fans. The news of Nehha stepping up to fill in the vacant space four months after Saumya's exit has also delighted her soon-to-be co-star Rohitashv Gour.

On Nehha's entry, Rohitashv, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji..., says the show's content will get revived. "It's mainstay is that the two men (Tiwari and Vibhuti, played by Aasif Sheikh) have fondness for each other's wives. When one of the characters is not there, naturally, the person who is placed opposite to them, their track will be ruined. This was happening with me all while Anita was not there. With Nehha's entry, the main content of the serial will be back on track. New storylines can also be experimented with. Plus, her (Nehha) own fan following is huge. Millions of people like her. Somewhere, face-wise, Nehha is very similar to Gori Mem and I feel it is a very good casting that will be very beneficial for our serial."

Saumya and Rohitashv worked in Bhabiji... for five years together. Their chemistry became hit over a period of time. On what equation he is expecting to share with Nehha as Gori Mem on screen, Rohitashv says, "This will take some time. Naturally, how things were with Saumya, it took time and practice and it shone over the years. With Nehha, only after doing some scenes can we see how the chemistry works between us. But she will do great with me because she is very natural. We will carry it forward beautifully, I am sure. We will not be rehearsing beforehand as in comedy the scenes becomes stale. Things will be done on the spot and improvisation will help in polishing it further. We will follow the director's lead."

Rohitashv has further confirmed that Nehha will start shooting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain from January 12-January 15.