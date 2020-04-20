Rohman Shawl is Amazing with Cooking: Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen who does not shy away from expressing her love for model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has now revealed that he is a better cook.







In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the former Miss Universe said that her culinary skills are restricted to making egg and bread.







“I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks really well. Alisah is not allowed, but if she were given an opportunity, she would do rather well. I have other gifts,” Sushmita said.







The actor has shared a glimpse of the interview on her Instagram profile.







In the photo, one can see Sushmita and Renee in a playful mood. Captioning the post, she wrote, “From the heart, of the the heart, for the heart!! Yet another all heart conversation with the ever so gracious @rajeevmasand Thank you for this wonderful interview!! #sharing #highspirits #love #hope #us #interview I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic)."











The Main Hoon Na star will soon return to acting after a decade. She will be making her comeback through a web show title Aarya. The actor will be playing the titular role.







Follow @News18Movies for more

