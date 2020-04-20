MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rohman Shawl is Amazing with Cooking: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen says that her boyfriend Rohman Shawl is better at kitchen duties, while she has other talents.

Share this:

Actor Sushmita Sen who does not shy away from expressing her love for model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has now revealed that he is a better cook.


In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the former Miss Universe said that her culinary skills are restricted to making egg and bread.


“I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks really well. Alisah is not allowed, but if she were given an opportunity, she would do rather well. I have other gifts,” Sushmita said.


The actor has shared a glimpse of the interview on her Instagram profile.


In the photo, one can see Sushmita and Renee in a playful mood. Captioning the post, she wrote, “From the heart, of the the heart, for the heart!! Yet another all heart conversation with the ever so gracious @rajeevmasand Thank you for this wonderful interview!! #sharing #highspirits #love #hope #us #interview I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic)."




The Main Hoon Na star will soon return to acting after a decade. She will be making her comeback through a web show title Aarya. The actor will be playing the titular role.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,289

    +40,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,404,325

    +74,786*

  • Cured/Discharged

    624,798

    +29,569*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,238

    +4,521*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres