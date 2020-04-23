Rohman Shawl Kisses 'Best Girlfriend Ever' Sushmita Sen on Forehead After She Aces Garbhasana

Rohman Shawl has shared a note expressing his love for beau Sushmita Sen with a pinch of wit.

Calling the former Miss Universe, ‘Best Girlfriend Ever’, Rohman shared a picture of himself acing a difficult yoga posture, Garbhasana, and wrote, “#garbhasana @sushmitasen47 ab toh pairo k neeche se haath jod kar kehta hu, you are better at chess #bestgirlfriendever #love #maska." (sic)

This comes after Sushmita, in a recent interview to Rajeev Masand, had said that she is better at chess as compared to Rohman. To this, Rohman had said she is better at chess and I am the best boyfriend.

Sushmita too has shared a video of herself performing the Garbhasana with Rohman.

The four minutes and seven seconds long video ends with Rohman kissing his lady love on the forehead. Captioning the post, former Miss Universe wrote, “#garbhasana All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the foetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!! besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." (sic)

Follow @News18Movies for more



