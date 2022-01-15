Rohman Shawl's 'Biggest Lesson' Amid Breakup With Sushmita Sen: 'It Hurts, Pains and Remains'

Aarya star Sushmita Sen recently announced her breakup with former partner Rohman Shawl via social media. While Sushmita has spoken about her split on multiple occasions, Rohman has decided to remain silent. During an Ask Me Anything session on Friday, Rohman revealed a life lesson he learnt recently.

“The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains," Rohman said when asked about what he learnt about life while recovering from Covid-19.

On being asked about his strength, Rohman said, “The fact that I don’t lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works.” He also hinted that he will soon announce his debut project. Replying to a fan who said ‘can’t wait to see you on screen’, he said, “So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings.”

As she announced her separation, Sushmita had shared an adorable photo of herself with singer and model Rohman. The caption read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!!"

Getting candid about her Instagram post which received a lot of love from her admirers, Sushmita told Hindustan Times that she wanted to say goodbye amicably as every relationship she has been a part of, has helped her grow from strength to strength, adding, “The world needs that love. There are enough problems in it already.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.