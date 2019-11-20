Rohman Shawl's Birthday Wish for Sushmita Sen is Adorable and Full of Love

The gorgeous actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned 44 on November 19, 2019. The actress who is fitness goals and often gives fans a glimpse of her life, has been in a steady relationship with model Rohman Shawl for more than a year. On Sen's birthday, Shawl took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note wishing her.

His birthday wish for the actress also created a social media frenzy. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing in front of the sea. “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you my love, bring light to my life!” he began the post.

Check it out:

The two have been quite vocal about their relationship. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress narrated how she and Shawl met in a very digital fairytale type story. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was.”

“Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone,” she added.

