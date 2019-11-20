Rohman Shawl's Birthday Wish for Sushmita Sen is Adorable and Full of Love
On Sushmita Sen's birthday, boyfriend Rohman Shawl posted an adorable Instagram birthday wish calling her the 'light of his life.'
(Image: Instagram)
The gorgeous actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned 44 on November 19, 2019. The actress who is fitness goals and often gives fans a glimpse of her life, has been in a steady relationship with model Rohman Shawl for more than a year. On Sen's birthday, Shawl took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note wishing her.
His birthday wish for the actress also created a social media frenzy. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing in front of the sea. “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you my love, bring light to my life!” he began the post.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life !! . . Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! . . My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! . . Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! ❤️ . . HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN 😘😘 . . #44 lets rule this number as well !!! . @sushmitasen47 Bring it on !! ☀️❤️😘
The two have been quite vocal about their relationship. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress narrated how she and Shawl met in a very digital fairytale type story. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was.”
“Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Users, These Are The Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 200
- Facebook Has Made a Meme App Called Whale, But What Exactly Would You do With it?
- Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries