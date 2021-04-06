Rohman Shawl’s Comment on Sushmita Sen’s BTS Video from Aarya is Relationship Goals

Actress Sushmita Sen does not shy away from sharing her real self on social media. She has always been vocal about her thoughts with the virtual fam. In her latest Instagram post, she has shared a video from the sets of her web series titled Aarya. In the clip, one can see her in both joyful and intense mood. She has revealed in the caption that she is ‘every woman’, ranging from Aarya’s intensity to the lightness of being ‘Sush’. The stunning actress’ video has taken the internet by storm.

Rohman Shawl, Sushmita’s partner has also reacted to the drop dead gorgeous video. He has left an adorable reaction on the post by writing, “Aarya I like, Sush I love." A fan of her who was mind blown by her expressions wrote, “A woman who can talk with her eyes and expression only..love ya,” another person who too seemed to be a fan of the ace actress wrote, “wow wow wow and wow… you are the best Sush. I admire you so much. More power to you woman.”

Sushmita is currently busy shooting the second season of Aarya. She plays the titular role in the series. The actress also bagged the Best Actor in a Drama Series Female at the first ever Filmfare OTT Awards 2020. The first season of the show also saw some power packed performances by Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao and Namit Das.

The fitness freak actress had previously shared a gorgeous monochrome picture from the sets of the show. In the candid picture, she can be seen sitting on steps. Captioning the viral snap, she wrote, “The power of a woman’s stillness is such that even her shadow can lean on her.” In the image, one can see her clad in a long coat and a pair of trousers. To complete her look, she has worn simple yet pretty juttis.