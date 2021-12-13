Roja To Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, 7 Films Venkatesh Was First Choice For But He Rejected

Daggubati Venkatesh has been in the film industry since 1986 and has one of the highest success rates. In a career spanning three decades, Venkatesh has rejected several movies that later became huge blockbusters.

Let’s take a look at the offers that Victory Venkatesh rejected:

Director Mani Ratnam’s 1988 film Gharshana, the Telugu version of his film Agni Natchathiram, was first offered to Daggubati Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. But both denied the offer, and the project went to Prabhu, Karthik, Amala, and newcomer Nirosha. The film was a huge success at the box office and ran for over 200 days in theatres.

1992 film Roja went to Madhoo and Arvind Swamy after Venkatesh rejected another project of Mani Ratnam. At that time, Venkatesh was very busy with his Telugu romance drama Chanti.

For S. Shankar directorial Mudhalvan, initially, Venkatesh was considered. But owing to Kalisundam Raa, Venkatesh rejected the offer. Released in 1999, the film became a blockbuster hit featuring Arjun Sarja, Manisha Koirala, and Raghuvaran.

Director Dasaradh’s Santosham featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna was a huge hit at the box office. Released in 2002, the makers offered the film to Venkatesh but the actor said no as he was already doing stories like that. However, the film is considered as among the most successful hits of Nagarjuna’s career.

2012 action-drama Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum directed by Krish Jagarlamudi was initially accepted by Venkatesh but with the release of another film at the last minute, Venkatesh dropped out of the film.

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Govindudu Andarivadele (2014) was well-received by the audience. The makers offered Venkatesh the role of Ram Charan’s father but he denied it as the role was a side character. The role then went to Srikanth Meka. Srikanth got a good name for his performance in this film.

The latest on the list is the 2021 Telugu movie Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, written and directed by Kishore Tirumala, which was offered to Venkatesh owing to his female fan following. It is said that the actor also liked the story but due to some reasons, he rejected the offer. The film now stars Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.