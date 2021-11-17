Roja Turns 49: From Filmsto Politics, the Actor Aced it All

Actor and politician Roja, also known as Roja Selvamani or R K Roja, has turned 49 this year. The actor needs no introduction in the Telugu film industry. Born as Sri Latha Reddy to Nagaraja Reddy and Lalitha in the Chittoor district of Tirupati, Roja’s family later moved to Hyderabad. The actor-cum-politician received her bachelor’s degree from Sri Padmavathi Women’s University, Tirupati in Political Science.

Before entering the films, Roja was a Kuchipudi performer. Her first Telugu film was titled, Prema Thapassu, wherein she was paired with Rajendra Prasad. The actor entered the Tamil film industry with Chembaruthi directed by R K Selvamani. In this film, she was seen opposite actor Prashanth.

Chembaruthi was a success and Roja’s next Suriyan was loved by critics and audiences alike, thereby establishing her name in the Tamil film Industry. In the Telugu industry, too, she did several successful films, Mutha Mestri and Mugguru Monagallu. Later, in her career, Roja also did some supporting roles.

On August 10, 2002, the actor married Tamil film director R K Selvamani and the couple are parents to a daughter and a son. In the South, films also have a strong connection with politics. And just as many other actors have joined politics, so did Roja. The actor joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), but quit it in 2009 and entered the YSR Congress Party.

Roja won the 2014 assembly elections and won her seat again in 2019. She was also appointed the Chairman APIIC in 2020.

