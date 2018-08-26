English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Role Model: Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week; See Pics
The Queen actress wore a midnight blue asymmetrical dress with black embellishments. She completed her look with cobalt blue eyeliner, nude make-up and tied her hair into a chic side parted ponytail.
Kangana Ranaut displays a creation of fashion designer Anju Modi during India Couture Week in New Delhi. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who walked as the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp in Mumbai, says during her growing up days, she used to impersonate models and always hoped she would be accepted in showbiz.
Asked if she thought she would make it big in the fashion world too, Kangana said: "When I was young I didn't have any guarantee, but I hoped that I get accepted. I remember in the night times I used to rehearse... I was a science student and I was hard working. I used to wake up in the nights and wear heels and try and impersonate the catwalk I used to see on Fashion TV. I remember working very hard and hoping I make it someday."
The 31-year-old actress says every time she walks the runway, it takes her back to her days of Fashion, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial in which plays a supermodel. "That's the only time I played a supermodel and I used to rehearse a lot because I never had a modelling background. I never modelled before. So, now when I do these walks it definitely takes me back to my 'Fashion' days," she said.
Kangana on Saturday night walked the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's show presented by Nokia at the ongoing fashion gala's Winter/Festive 2018 edition. The Queen actress wore a midnight blue asymmetrical dress with black embellishments. She completed her look with cobalt blue eyeliner, nude make-up and tied her hair into a chic side parted ponytail.
On the garment, she said: "The credit goes to Pankaj & Nidhi for my look and team who have done my hair, make-up and entire styling. I am comfortable because their garments is not just for editorials or for ramp walks. It is for real people to wear for every day events, parties or festivals. I just feel that not just beautiful or edgy but are also practical."
