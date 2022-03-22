BTS: Jungkook Described as 'Young Genius Polymath' by Rolling Stone and ARMY Couldn't Agree More

Being a K-pop idol is no cakewalk, one has to make it through multiple auditions and then train for years before they finally make it to the debut. Hence it should come as no surprise that BTS idols are multi-talented and can dance, sing and even write music. Last week, music magazine Rolling Stone compiled a list of the best 100 songs by the Grammy-nominated artists. It was in this list that BTS’ youngest member aka maknae Jungkook was described as ‘Young Genius Polymath.’

The description has left BTS fans quite impressed as they shared their euphoric reactions on Twitter. Rolling Stone described the 24-year-old artist as a young genius polymath as they ranked BTS’ first English language song Dynamite at 46th rank. Rolling Stone mentioned that the London-based co-writer and producer of Dynamite, David Stewart, declined to call the song a K-pop tune because as BTS’ English-language debut, it culminated the group’s ten-year American fever dream. Describing how the songwriting process was created by BTS members Rolling Stone wrote," Young-genius polymath Jung Kook slid into our DMs with a bubble-pop chirp, tossing stateside( Lebron, King King) to RM, J-Hope, and Jimin, who coolly parlay them as synths swell above a Moog bass and a frisky, disco-clapping chorus."

"Young-genius polymath" - Rolling Stone to Jungkook in Dynamite pic.twitter.com/oxviGg9oio— 정국.⁹⁷ (@musikajk97) March 19, 2022

BTS fans have been sharing the meaning of the word polymath which has been earlier used to describe famous personalities like Leonardo di Vinci, Benjamin Franklin and more. One elated BTS fan tweeted, “Jungkook being called ‘Young-genius polymath’ by Rolling Stone! Really, his talent is so well recognised globally, by the most respected people and institutions! Jungkook worldwide it boy."

Jungkook being called “YOUNG GENIUS POLYMATH” by ROLLING STONES! Really, his talent is so well recognized GLOBALLY, by the most respected people and institutions! Jungkook WORLDWIDE IT BOY INDEED! pic.twitter.com/kqcrEhQrTh— JK5.6M⚡️STAY ALIVE⚡️84 | 95 (@jeonforeves) March 19, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Jungkook’s Euphoria is the highest ranking solo song in Rolling Stones. The 100 Best BTS Songs at 23. They wrote the song reveals “the depth of Jungkook’s yearning, emotionally fraught voice - not a boy, not yet a man, not yet a lot of things."

Jungkook’s “Euphoria” is the highest ranking solo song in Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best BTS Songs” (#23). They wrote the song reveals “the depth of Jungkook’s yearning, emotionally fraught voice — not a boy, not yet a man, not yet a lot of things” pic.twitter.com/U4Gxexkq90— Jungkook Times✨Stay Alive OUT NOW (@JJK_Times) March 19, 2022

The list also features many of the solo songs sung by the golden maknae, including My Time, Euphoria, Stay.

