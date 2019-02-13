English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio: I Faced Discrimination Because of My Skin Colour
In a new interview, Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio has opened up about her experience with racism in Mexico and working in Hollywood.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Yalitza Aparicio, who is nominated in the best actress category at the Oscars this year for her role in Roma, says she has faced discrimination because of the colour of her skin. In an interview to hollywoodreporter.com, the actress has opened up about her experience with racism in Mexico and working in Hollywood.
"I felt it quite strongly. I've been discriminated against because of the colour of my skin. When I was a kid, I wasn't allowed into certain groups, for example. Also, my mother works in a house. Sometimes people didn't see her work as dignified, and that was hard," she says.
In the interview, Yalitza also says that she was always a shy person, and unfamiliar with the adulation that has been coming her way because of her role in the Alfonso Cuaron film.
Talking about her experience working in Roma, she said, "It is marvellous. I've always been very shy, and it's surprising how I got over this. People are sending me beautiful messages. They've told me that to see me this way is like a source of inspiration for them, that they feel they can be in a movie, or on the cover of a magazine, regardless of their physical appearance. It's a marvellous thing."
The first-time Oscar nominee was planning to pursue a career as a schoolteacher when she auditioned for Roma, which tackled the discrimination she endured growing up in Mexico. She is glad that she did the film.
Roma has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I felt it quite strongly. I've been discriminated against because of the colour of my skin. When I was a kid, I wasn't allowed into certain groups, for example. Also, my mother works in a house. Sometimes people didn't see her work as dignified, and that was hard," she says.
In the interview, Yalitza also says that she was always a shy person, and unfamiliar with the adulation that has been coming her way because of her role in the Alfonso Cuaron film.
Talking about her experience working in Roma, she said, "It is marvellous. I've always been very shy, and it's surprising how I got over this. People are sending me beautiful messages. They've told me that to see me this way is like a source of inspiration for them, that they feel they can be in a movie, or on the cover of a magazine, regardless of their physical appearance. It's a marvellous thing."
The first-time Oscar nominee was planning to pursue a career as a schoolteacher when she auditioned for Roma, which tackled the discrimination she endured growing up in Mexico. She is glad that she did the film.
Roma has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results