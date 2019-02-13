Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio: I Faced Discrimination Because of My Skin Colour

Yalitza Aparicio, who is nominated in the best actress category at the Oscars this year for her role in Roma, says she has faced discrimination because of the colour of her skin. In an interview to hollywoodreporter.com, the actress has opened up about her experience with racism in Mexico and working in Hollywood."I felt it quite strongly. I've been discriminated against because of the colour of my skin. When I was a kid, I wasn't allowed into certain groups, for example. Also, my mother works in a house. Sometimes people didn't see her work as dignified, and that was hard," she says.In the interview, Yalitza also says that she was always a shy person, and unfamiliar with the adulation that has been coming her way because of her role in the Alfonso Cuaron film.Talking about her experience working in Roma, she said, "It is marvellous. I've always been very shy, and it's surprising how I got over this. People are sending me beautiful messages. They've told me that to see me this way is like a source of inspiration for them, that they feel they can be in a movie, or on the cover of a magazine, regardless of their physical appearance. It's a marvellous thing."The first-time Oscar nominee was planning to pursue a career as a schoolteacher when she auditioned for Roma, which tackled the discrimination she endured growing up in Mexico. She is glad that she did the film.Roma has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 24.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.