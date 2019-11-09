Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Roman Polanski Accused of Raping French Actress in 1975

The Polish director stands accused of rape on three separate occasions, all of which he denies, and he currently lives in exile in France

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Roman Polanski Accused of Raping French Actress in 1975
Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

A French actress has accused filmmaker Roman Polanski of raping her when she was just 18 years old. The actress told Le Parisien about the alleged assault in an interview published on Friday, reports eonline.com.

"In 1975, I was raped by Roman Polanski," she claimed in a statement to Le Parisien.

"I had no connection to him, personal or professional, and barely knew him. This was an extreme act of violence after we went skiing at his chalet in Gstaad. He hit me, ripped off my clothes until I surrendered, and made me submit to a number of unpleasant acts. I had just turned 18 years old."

Le Parisien reported they were able to corroborate her story with several individuals, who she told about the alleged attack in the days after.

It's been nearly 45-years since the alleged rape took place, but she said she only recently felt the need to share her story after finding out the director's film J'Accuse will be released in French theatres next week.

"Rape is a time bomb. The memory does not fade. It becomes a ghost and it follows you, and it changes you insidiously," she shared with the publication.

Polanski has denied all allegations of rape and abuse. In a statement, his lawyer Herve Temime said: "Roman Polanski strongly denies all accusation of rape. On a personal note, I can't help but add that the alleged action took place 40 years ago. That they were never, throughout all these long years, brought to the attention of a judiciary authority or to Mr. Polanski. Under these conditions, I strongly protest the release, on the eve of the film's release, of these accusations."

The Polish director stands accused of rape on three separate occasions, all of which he denies, and he currently lives in exile in France, where he has evaded US authorities for over 45 years.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram