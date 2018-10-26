GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen recently visited the Taj Mahal with a group of her friends that also included her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. See photos, videos here.

Updated:October 26, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
Sushmita Sen poses for photos during her visit to Taj Mahal, Agra, on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Never the one to shy away from talking about her personal life, Sushmita Sen might be in love again.
The actor recently visited the Taj Mahal with a group of her friends that also included her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The 42-year-old model-actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share several images and videos of her taken in front of the fabled monument of romance and introduced Rohman as the “love of my life” to her 3.2 million followers.

“#clickclick #friends #team& the #love of life!!!😍💃🏻😁#memorable#cherished #tajmahal ❤ I love you guys!!!!💋,” she captioned one set of images.



For another, she wrote, “#romance returns!!!😉😄💋❤ #tajmahal 🎵mmuuuuaaaah!!!!💃🏻.”



Rohman, 27, has walked the ramp for several popular designers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shantanu and Nikhil and Manish Malhotra. According to a Bollywood Life report, he and Sushmita first met at a fashion show two months ago and have been going strong since.

Rohman reportedly shares a friendly relationship with Sushmita’s two daughters—Renee and Alisah—and was even seen cheering for her at the recent Neeta Lulla show.

The two were also spotted at the airport a few days ago. However, neither has confirmed their budding relationship yet.

On the professional front, Sushmita, who was last seen in Aneez Basmee’s 2010 film No Problem, is yet to sign another project. However, she is open to working again. On her comeback, she recently told IANS, "(I am) finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."

Meanwhile, check out Rohman’s few other photos:











