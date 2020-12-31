Romantic Video of Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Dancing to 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at Their Wedding Goes Viral

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared another video from their wedding. In the romantic video, the duo can be seen dancing to Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai during their wedding festivities. Dressed in matching outfits, the couple are in perfect sync as they perform with the live band.

Sharing the video, Zaid wrote, "Tumse na honge Juda," t which Gauahar responded by penning down the lyrics of the song in the comment section. "Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi , Teri Meri kahani hai Zeddy."

Gauahar Khan got married to beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day, and the couple has been sharing photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts since then.

"Qubool Hai," they wrote as caption, and fans showered love and blessings.

Gauahar and Zaid chose to twin with their wedding outfit colour. While Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered ivory-hued Sharara along with traditional bridal jewellery, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in the same colour.

Gauahar and Zaid also kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story. Their relationship blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.