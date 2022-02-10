Romeo Juliet, Third Single From Varun Tej’s Ghani, Trends on YouTube

Ghani, a Telugu sports drama, already postponed several times due to the Covid-19, will now be released in theatres on March 18. Following the completion of the shooting, the movie’s post-production efforts are in full gear. Posters, songs, as well as the film’s first look, have piqued the interest of fans. Varun Tej Konidela’s latest song, Romeo Juliet, was recently shared on YouTube by the makers. Now the song has made it to the trending list of video streaming platform.

The track, which was released on February 8, is receiving immense love from the audience and is ruling the charts. Within 2 days of its release, it has garnered a whopping 1.3 million views. This is the film’s third single. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of legendary Tamil filmmaker Shankar, has sung Romeo Juliet. S Thaman is the film’s music director, while George C Williams is the film’s cinematographer.

The song shows a studio gig-like setting and Aditi is dressed in a denim outfit performing to the song. Aditi is accompanied by a musical band. The video also shows a few glimpses from the movie.

Ghani will be the third major boxing film to be released in India in recent times. Farhan Akhtar and Arya previously demonstrated their boxing talents in Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, respectively. Due to the pandemic, these films were distributed straight to Amazon Prime Video. While Toofaan earned mixed reviews, Sarpatta Parambarai was a hit with both audiences and critics.

Ghani, directed by Kiran Korrapati, marks Saiee Manjrekar’s Tollywood debut. She is the daughter of renowned actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Upendra and Suniel Shetty play important parts in the film as well. The sports drama was initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2020. However, because of the coronavirus-induced shutdown, its development was delayed. It is now scheduled to hit theatres in March of this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.