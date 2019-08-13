Romiji is Intelligent, Knowledgeable and Funny, Says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is going to portray Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in the forthcoming film '83, which takes inspiration from Indian cricket team's maiden world cup win in 1983 and while Ranveer will play the role of Indian captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay the character of Romi.

Deepika was in London with the cast and crew of the Kabir Khan directorial, earlier in June, and shared some BTS pics and videos from the sets. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Deepika recalled how Romi is an inspiration for her and that the latter is an epitome of grace. Deepika met with Romi before getting into the role and recollected her meetings with her during the interview with the entertainment website.

She said, "I feel so inspired every time I meet her. She has an extremely refreshing energy, is intelligent, knowledgeable and funny."

Deepika went on to add what she likes most about Romi. "I like her candour. Romiji is someone who is extremely honest and when she needs to express herself, she does it with a lot of dignity. I like the way she conducts herself, with so much grace," the Chhapaak actress stated.

About her look in '83, Deepika said that the audiences need to "wait and watch."

On the occasion of his 34th birthday on July 6, Ranveer unveiled his first look as 'Haryana Hurricane' from '83. The first-look photo from the film shows Ranveer sporting Kapil’s signature mustache. He is dressed in a white t-shirt and can be seen spinning a read leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes. And, he looks a whole lot like the legendary cricketer.

'83 will release on the occasion of Good Friday in 2020.

