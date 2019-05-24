Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ronit Roy Congratulates Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Co-star Smriti Irani After Landslide Victory in Amethi

Ronit Roy congratulated Smriti Irani over her victory in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Roy has worked with Irani in the hit daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.'

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Image: Pictures of Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani from Ronit Roy's Instagram Account
Smriti Irani created history by defeating rival candidate, president of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, in Amethi on Thursday. The former TV star trounced Gandhi in his family bastion by a margin of over 55,000 votes. While the entire nation congratulated Irani over her landslide victory, former co-actor, Ronit Roy also showered love and admiration on her.

Roy and Irani had worked in one of the most successful daily soaps in TV history-- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-- where they played husband-wife Mihir Virani and Tulsi respectively. Roy took to social media to congratulate Irani with a heartfelt post. He wrote, "EK MUMBER!!! Amethi main Jeet ki koti koti badhai @smritiiraniofficial Aajevan vijayi bhava (sic)," which roughly translates to, "Bravo on your victory in Amethi. Hearty congratulations, Smriti Irani. May you be a winner always."

Read his tweet here:




On Instagram, he even shared an image of the BJP MP and reiterated the same message.



Irani's victory was a result of years of hard work and patience. In 2014, Irani had given Gandhi a tough fight to Gnadhi as she garnered over three lakh votes in Amethi. Speaking to News18 after the victory, Irani said, "This is just a milestone. Sangathan does ‘Karyakarta Nirmaan’ (volunteer making), which is the very foundation of our organisation. We are crafted in such a way that we believe it is a great privilege to serve the people. We got indication about Rahul Gandhi’s failure in 2014, it got reaffirmed in 2017 and in 2019 it became a reality for us."

