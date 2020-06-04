Ronit Roy On Struggle In Early Days Of Career: Didn't Have Food to Eat But Didn't Kill Myself

Ronit Roy may be one of the most popular faces in Indian television that has found relevance among the current generation as well, but the actor had to struggle a lot in early days of his career.

Ronit had debuted with the superhit film Jaan Tere Naam, but did not get a call until the next six months.

Talking to Times of India, said, “My first film was released in 1992 Jaan Tere Naam which was a blockbuster. It was a silver jubilee and silver jubilee of that day means Rs 100 crore movie of today. My debut film was of that level. 1992 it released and for the next six months, I did not receive a single call. Then I got all kinds of trashy work which I did for three years and around 96 all the work dried up.”

Ronit said that he had to walk to his mother's house for a meal for four years after delivering a silver jubilee film. However, he urged TV stars to not take the extreme step by giving his own example.

“I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that can’t be a solution,” he said.

This comes in light after two TV actors Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta took their lives due to unemployment and financial woes. Many other TV actors and crew opened up about not getting paid by producers. Many members of the cast and crew of Humaari Bahu Silk, threatened suicide as they were not being paid their dues during the lockdown.

