Ronit Roy Opens Up About Being Jobless and Dubbed as Junior Artist

Actor Ronit Roy has emerged as one of the most promising artists with some noteworthy performances in critically and commercially acclaimed projects to his credit.

He recently got candid spilling beans on his Untold Story. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he details all the good and the bad things he experienced in his time in the industry. Ronit stated that he feels grateful to work with Aamir Khan as his bodyguard for two years as he was out of work. Ronit also revealed that he was once told by his director an incident where someone asked the filmmaker about why is he casting Ronit as he is a junior artist.

There was a time when he was alcoholic but after his work life started drying up, he pulled himself out of the habit and started reinventing himself. Ronit was often criticised for his craft and the journey has not been as easy.

He confesses that initially he was driven by stardom and its perks before he started working. However, later he realised his actual happiness comes with performing and eventually lost interest in materialistic things.

Ronit became a household name after portraying the much loved character of Mihir in Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He also made a name for himself on the silver screen with his impactful performances in films like Udaan, 2 States, Kaabil, among others. He made a debut in Bollywood in 1992 with Jaan Tere Naam.

The 54-year-old currently fronts the much talked about crime thriller web television series, Hostages. The show, directed by Sachin Krishn, streams in seven Indian languages on OTT platform Hotstar. It also stars Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Asif Basra and Shilpa Shukla.

Ronit was last seen in the 2019 crime film Line of Descent, also starring Abhay Deol. He will next play a pivotal character in the upcoming action-adventure film, Shamshera. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leads.

Ronit is also expected to make his Tamil debut soon. Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film will be directed by Lakshman.