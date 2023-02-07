Ronit Roy played a physical education teacher in Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s debut film Studen Of The Year. The Karan Johar directorial that was all the rage back in 2012 came with its own set of compromises for the Adaalat actor as he recalls being offered Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty. But since Karan Johar’s team refused to adjust the dates, he had to step away from the big Hollywood project. And as fate would have it, the Student Of The Year schedule got delayed.

Ronit Roy, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of Shehzada - Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon - went on to reveal, “I got the offer for Zero Dark Thirty and that too without any audition. They said, ‘We don’t need an audition since Kathryn Bigelow (the film’s director) has seen your work and she wants you in the role.’”

He added, “Since their film is scheduled, that can’t be moved. We cannot tell them, ‘agle saal aana jaise ye Kartik bolta hai (We cannot tell them to come next year as Kartik Aaryan do)’. So, Karan had my dates. I asked them, not Karan but his team, and I said, ‘It’s a big event for me to work with an Oscar-winning filmmaker’. But they said, ‘No, it’s not possible, we cannot release the dates. So, I said no to Zero Dark Thirty.”

Calling it the bigger downer of his life, Ronit shared that he rang Karan Johar’s team for any update. They had responded, “Haan hum abhi vo kar nahi rahe (we are not doing that right now)’. So, neither did they let me do that (Zero Dark Thirty) nor did they shoot for their film. It was the biggest bummer of my life.” Reacting to this, Kriti quipped, “This is the problem with being ethical.” Kartik Aaryan also stated, “That is why I am not ethical.”

The American thriller film Zero Dark Thirty depicted the decade-long manhunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden who was directly responsible for some of the most dreaded terrorist attacks such as 9/11 attacks. Osama Bin Laden was finally traced to a concealed and fortified house in Abbotabad where he was finally killed in a Military Raid.

