Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha Come Together for Voot Select's Thriller Series Candy

Voot Select has been entertaining us with top-notch and binge-worthy content in the past year, and it has more in store. After productions like Asur, The Gone Game or Crackdown, the over the top platform is all set to excite the audience with the teaser of the soon-to-released original Candy. This drama series is an amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the web series boasts of a stellar cast - Ronit Roy as a teacher and Richa Chadha in a power-packed role of police personnel. It will also star Manu Rishi Chadha and Nakul Sehdev in pivotal roles. The series will tell a story with a lot of elements revolving around drugs, political, ambition and murder, and it is sure to unwrap the sin which is as sweet as candy.

The story is set amid the mystic scenario of a hill town and promises loads of thrill, suspense and drama.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Voot Select original series Candy produced by Optimystix Entertainment is a complete entertainer.

