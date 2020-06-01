Ronit Roy's Covid-19 Mask Making Video Goes Viral Among US Protesters Against George Floyd's Death

In April, TV actor Ronit Roy had shown an innovative new technique for a mask that can be made using just a T-shirt and no needles. The video of the actor teaching how to make the mask has gone viral in the US, after a Twitter user shared it with fellow protesters against George Floyd's death.

Social media users are sharing Ronit's mask-making tips among themselves as they take to the streets in protest of the recent killing of Floyd, a black man at the hands of a former police officer. The intention behind sharing the video among protesters, presumably, is to help them avoid being captured by the police.

HIs video was shared from the Twitter handle called '@MRCRUZv3', with the caption, "If anyone is protesting today, here's a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don't forget your shades." The tweet has been liked over 260K times, and the video has accumulated over 3.2 million views on Twitter.

If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don’t forget your shades. pic.twitter.com/Xg67uTZN07 — THE ONE ABOVE ALL (@MRCRUZv3) May 30, 2020

When people pointed out that the man in the video is a popular actor in India, the user replied, "Doesn't matter who he is, don't really care. Doesn't matter that this video was intended for COVID, mask still covers your whole face. Doesn't matter if it's a $70 Zara shirt, you can use a $2 shirt. All that matters is that he taught us how to make a mask with a shirt."

While most masks require a degree of basic sewing, Roy's idea for a face mask requires no additional help. Roy uses an ordinary t-shirt and fashions it into an almost guerrilla mask-like covering that can be used to cover one's mouth and nose while stepping out.

Here's his original post: