Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma Will Leave You in Splits

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie will be unlike her glamorous avatar that we get to see on her Instagram account. The actress shared the trailer of her movie titled Roohi on Tuesday. The trailer shows her playing the role of a woman who is possessed by an evil spirit.

The three minute trailer shows how actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma deal with Janhvi and her possessed side as they are stuck in a forest. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a horror comedy as the two lead male actors portray the role of confused and terrified men, who try to save Janhvi from the evil spirit that can walk on ceilings upside down and can even let out some soul shaking screams.

Janhvi’s performance as a cursed woman shows her never-before-seen side. The trailer also shows how her curse can be lifted if she marries someone otherwise, the evil spirit might kill her. Now it is to be seen as to who marries Janhvi, Varun or Rajkummar. The poster of the movie shows both the male leads dressed in a groom’s outfit while Janhvi is wearing a red bridal costume.

The trailer has been viewed over 2.4 million times on YouTube as fans shared their reactions in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Glad that Jhanvi is not doing glamorous roles, she's experimenting and she'll beat all her contemporaries”. Fans are also looking forward to Rajkumar Rao's comic role.

The movie will hit the theatres on March 11 and comes from the makers of 2018 hit horror comedy Stree. Stree also starred Rajkumar Rao in the lead role opposite Shraddha Kapoor who played the haunted witch who hunted men at night. Roohi’s tagline is, “Iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga!” which is a tribute to Stree whose tagline was “Mard Ko Dard Hoga”.

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and releases in cinemas on March 11.