Rooney Mara's Huge Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours With Longtime Beau Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara has sparked engagement rumours with longtime beau Joaquin Phoenix after she was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on that finger.The picture was taken in Los Angeles on Friday while the 34-year-old actress was running errands in a black T-shirt, jeans and a sweatshirt tied around her waist, reports PEOPLE.com Reps for the couple didn't immediately return a request for comment to the website.Joaquin and Rooney have been romantically linked since early 2017 when they were filming Mary Magdalene together, starring as Jesus and Mary, respectively. They also previously worked on 2013's Her.Prior to dating Phoenix, Mara was in a six-year relationship with American film director and writer Charlie McDowell, who is said to currently be dating Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.Joaquin previously dated his Inventing the Abbotts co-star Liv Tyler from 1995 to 1998, and later model Topaz Page-Green in the early 2000s and DJ Allie Teilz.The couple has kept their romance relatively low-key, although Joaquin revealed in September 2017 that he and Rooney had begun living together during an interview with T Magazine.They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where they were seen chatting and warmly embracing when Joaquin won the best actor award for his performance in You Were Never Really Here.Meanwhile, Rooney's older sister Kate Mara recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Jamie Bell. This is the first child for Kate. Bell shares a 5-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.