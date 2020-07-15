Roopa Ganguly Questions Sushant Singh Rajput's Absence from Celebs' Meetings with PM Modi

Actor-politician Roopa Ganguly has been aggressively demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Her Twitter timeline has been flooding with tweets pertaining to the hashtag #cbiforsushant.

Recently, in a series of tweets, Ganguly asserted that the actor was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, however, he was not included in multiple Bollywood meets the PM held last year.

"#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon'ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before?" she tweeted along with pictures of Sushant posing with celebrities like Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma, Rajkumar Hirani, Shahid Kapoor among others.

She also informed that the guestlist for PM's oath-taking ceremony was made by the prime minister’s office.

"Hon'ble PM met artist from Bollywood how many times between December 2018 and January 2019?" she asked in another tweet, adding, "Who organized and coordinated such meets between our Hon'ble PM and a list of personalities from #Bollywood? Meeting the Hon'ble PM requires procedures and I'm sure a brilliant mind like him wasn't left out. Who organized this list? (sic), Roopa wrote in another tweet"

For the unversed, last year, PM Modi had multiple big gatherings of stars from the world of showbiz where several prominent actors, filmmakers and musicians came together to discuss exploring the content propagating the idea of "inclusive India and unity" and encouraged them to create films and television shows that popularise the ideas propagated by Gandhi.

Spotted at the occasion were several eminent stars and filmmakers from the entertainment industry, including names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Sonu Nigam, Rajkumar Hirani, and Boney Kapoor among others. The meets also had popular names from the new crops of actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.