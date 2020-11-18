Rose Byrne To Produce Musical Dramedy 'Seriously Red'

Los Angeles: Actor Rose Byrne has set musical dramedy “Seriously Red” as her first feature production. The Hollywood star will produce the movie through her banner Dollhouse Pictures and also feature in it.

Australian director Gracie Otto, known for tackling documentary “The Last Impressio”, will helm the project. The film’s ensemble cast includes Byrne’s partner Bobby Cannavale as well as actors Krew Boylan and Daniel Webber. Described as a “rowdy and rambunctious musical comedy”, the movie follows Red (Boylan) who is at a crossroads in her life. “A vivacious and hilarious redhaired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. “After misreading her work party’s dress code, Red tumbles outta bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator. Red has to lose herself in order to find herself,” the official plotline read.

Jessica Carrera from Dollhouse Pictures and Robyn Kershaw from Robyn Kershaw Productions will produce the movie. Byrne will also serve as executive producer along with Danny Nozell.

The film has started production in Northern Rivers, Australia.