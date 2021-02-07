Rose Day: 12 Movies That Show True Love Can Sometimes Make You Wait

Valentine's Week can make singles feel lonelier than usual. But instead of beating oneself over it, we recommend you take a cue from over movies listing about unrequited love and romantic tales where a couple doesn't quite make it.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan as Sunil makes every possible effort to woo Anna (Suchitra Krishnamurthy) in this one-sided romantic drama. He later realises that true love is sometimes about letting go and not obsessing over what isn't meant to be. Even as Sunil is dejected in the matters of the heart, he still remains the righteous hero we can all look up to. The movie even has some memorable tracks around the themes of unending search for love and heartbreak.

Blue is the Warmest Colour

Apart from being bold in its take on lesbian romance and struggle with sexual identity, Blue is the Warmest Colour also explores the turbulence in life of a teen, who falls in love for the first time thinking it is forever meant to be! The emotional complexities of a passionate love affair and break up are meticulously explored in this movie, making it a must watch. Adèle Exarchopoulos as Adele makes this tale relatable with her natural performance and you encounter all the highs and lows of love with her.

Dil Chahta Hai

Even though the movie is about friendship in the first half, the plot turns to explore the nuances of forbidden romance in the latter part through Sid (Akshaye Khanna), when he falls in love with a woman elder to him. "What will the society think of this?" questions Sid's mother when he bares his heart in front of her. Even though Sid's feelings for Tara (Dimple Kapadia) remain one-sided, he never puts any conditions of reciprocation, thus, giving us a perfect example of how true love is accepting that it sometimes remains incomplete.

500 Days of Summer

Thinking you found the right one in your life, your forever love? Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) believes so too after meeting Summer (Zooey Deschanel). He pursues her and they get close only to realise over a period of time that theirs isn't the love that is meant to be. With a non-linear narrative and a great soundtrack, 500 Days of Summer is an off-beat romance drama that will make you question whether true love really exists. It is realistic and a must-watch for those coming out of a break up.

Rushmore

Wes Anderson's breakout film Rushmore sews together comedy with unrequited teen romance. It evokes fun in emotional moments thus leaving us bitter-sweet, much like life itself. Max (Jason Schwartzman) take it quite long to realise that his infatuation for his teacher is a lost cause. In the meantime, he crosses all limits to make love happen for him. Max goes to great lengths to gain the affection and confidence of his teacher, and you are left laughing all along at his antics.

Cocktail

Veronica (Deepika Padukone) jumps around in and out of relationships with men quite easily and is unwilling to give real love a chance, until she meets Gautam (Saif Ali Khan). Things get complicated when Gautam falls for Meera (Diana Penty), who is Veronica's roommate and friend. Cocktail has shallow yet complex characters that are constantly torn between what the heart desires and doing right by your close ones.

In The Mood for Love

Wong-Kar Wai's classic In The Mood for Love is timeless take about love that falls mercilessly at the feet of fate. Just the hope of romance lingers on. Chow and Su come close, but never really do. They fall in love, but never really do. Through them, the movie speaks to us in silence. Their love blossoms in secrecy and eventually dies a slow and painful death.

La La Land

Hollywood Musical La La Land makes one believe in true love before breaking the myth. All is well with Sebastain (Ryan Gosling) and Mia's (Emma Stone) relationship the time they decide to pursue their careers. Out come the complications. The movie in effect captures the dilemma of modern day romance, where lovers are caught up between career and heart. Many relationships succumb to this pressure, leaving behind figments of what could have been.

Her

Joaquin Phoenix leads this strange tale about a middle-age man falling for an Operating System that is designed to 'understand' and reciprocate to his needs. Theodore (Joaquin) makes us really feel how isolated and detached humans can be despite co-existing and that technology is our new forever companion. A haunting and poignant tale that is rooted in both present and the future.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) shows us that true love can be accomplished by fulfilling the wishes of your beloved, even if it means trying to reunite them with their lover. In her selfish quest for romance, Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) realises that she has come to adore Vanraj and accepts him as her true soul mate. Ajay and Aishwarya's performances are sincere and through them a new window opens to love, which happens to go through sacrifice.

Sex, Lies and Videotape

Most of all, this Steven Soderbergh movie captures the true spirit of indie filmmaking. Four fractured souls try to meet each other's love expectations. But can they? Carnal pleasures, deceit and hopeless search for romance are explored in this interesting tale that is woven around lives of confused souls who are at crossroads and can never really meet despite being in physical proximity.

Happy Together

Even though every Wong Kar-Wai movie is about longing for love and deserves a spot in this list, Happy Together, in its own unique way, talks volumes about a troubled relationship and how painful drifting apart can be. Are new beginnings really possible when someone is hopelessly drowning in love? Happy Together bares the true feeling of loneliness and it certainly is a sad watch.