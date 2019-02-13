Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time

Actor Rose Leslie says she doesn’t know how HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones will end.In an interview, her husband and actor Kit Harington had earlier said that she asked him how the show's upcoming final season will end. Harington said after he told her, she didn’t talk to him for about three days.But Leslie says their conversation was about the ending of season seven, not season eight, reports ew.com. "I genuinely don't know the ending (of the show)," Leslie said.She added, "He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that... He happened to tell me—and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn't seen the last season—he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire —or ice."Reiterating that she didn’t know the show’s finale, Leslie said, "Because, believe it or not, it's such a monumental phenomenal show, and I want to be like the rest of the world and watch it in real time and get that build-up and anticipation. I want to finally come to the final episode and truly—and I honestly mean this—truly not know which way it goes."The final season is set to open in April this year. It will air in India on Star World.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.