1-min read

Rose McGowan Told to Grow Hair Longer or Men wouldn't Want Her

McGowan has revealed that she was questioned a lot about her short hair style when she she began to work in the industry.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
Rose McGowan Told to Grow Hair Longer or Men wouldn't Want Her
File photo of actress Rose McGowan. (AP Photo)

It's not easy for actress Rose McGowan to work in Hollywood with short hair.

In an interview to hungertv.com, McGowan has revealed that she was questioned a lot about her short hair style when she she began to work in the industry, reports metro.co.uk.

"I always had short hair growing up. Then when I was in Hollywood, they told me I had to have long hair otherwise the men wouldn't want to f**k me. If they didn't want to f**k me, they wouldn't hire me. A woman told me that," she said.

McGowan also feels less powerful when her hair grows longer.

"It always felt like it was enticing. It's weird, the longer my hair is, the less powerful I feel. The side effect I noticed when I shaved my head is that men could hear the words coming out of my mouth for the first time. They couldn't hear me before. I had not expected that," she added.

