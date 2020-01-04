Rose McGowan Told to Grow Hair Longer or Men wouldn't Want Her
McGowan has revealed that she was questioned a lot about her short hair style when she she began to work in the industry.
File photo of actress Rose McGowan. (AP Photo)
It's not easy for actress Rose McGowan to work in Hollywood with short hair.
In an interview to hungertv.com, McGowan has revealed that she was questioned a lot about her short hair style when she she began to work in the industry, reports metro.co.uk.
"I always had short hair growing up. Then when I was in Hollywood, they told me I had to have long hair otherwise the men wouldn't want to f**k me. If they didn't want to f**k me, they wouldn't hire me. A woman told me that," she said.
McGowan also feels less powerful when her hair grows longer.
"It always felt like it was enticing. It's weird, the longer my hair is, the less powerful I feel. The side effect I noticed when I shaved my head is that men could hear the words coming out of my mouth for the first time. They couldn't hear me before. I had not expected that," she added.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now
- Airtel Adds Rs 279 And Rs 379 Prepaid Packs With Free Insurance And FASTag Cashback
- Magpie Imitating Fire Engine's Siren amid Australian Bushfires Has Left People Alarmed