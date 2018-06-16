Roseanne Barr Reflects on Racist Tweet, Says She Was Misunderstood

1) I want u all2 know I'm fine. I've been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I'm NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced "RACISM" in my entire life & never will. Meantime...(next page) — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

Thomas Muhammad has agreed to speak for me, as he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran's regime, not race-The website is: https://t.co/WdOaZ8C3eY — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

My mind went into deep shock and my body too. I see clearly now- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr says she has taken a good hard look at herself and is sure that she is not a racist.The former Roseanne actress, 65, tweeted on Wednesday that she's reflected on things since the cancellation of her ABC show spurred by a racist tweet she made about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, reports people.com."1) I want you all to know I'm fine. I've been using this time to reflect and to gain insight on what I said and how it was misunderstood. Needless to say I'm not what people have accused me of! I've never practiced 'Racism' in my entire life and never will. Meantime…" she tweeted.She continued, "2) I've been watching this new doc called 'Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on the Black Power Movement'. Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled.""If you have any questions for me, direct them to Mr. Muhammad please. Be sure to watch his brilliant movie!" she wrote, adding that Muhammad had "agreed to speak for me.""He knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism all my life and understands my tweet was about Iran's regime, not race ," Barr added, reports people.com.On top of watching the documentary about human rights acitivist, Malcolm X, the comedian has also been inspired by the music of Kanye West."Much love to you all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to Kanye West new album about mental illness, it's the greatest thing ever," she tweeted.However, the actress then went to defend herself addressing how she referred to Jarrett, who is black, as a cross "muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes".Barr tweeted, "Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ people can think whatever they want."She added, "My mind went into deep shock and my body too. I see clearly now-"On Monday, Barr wrote an apology to billionaire George Soros for calling him a Nazi in a now-deleted tweet. Along with the apology, Barr also shared a link to an information page about Soros' philanthropic foundation, the Open Society Foundations.In May, ABC canceled Roseanne after Barr compared Jarrett to an ape in a now-deleted tweet. The actress later claimed that she had taken Ambien before she began tweeting and that she didn't know Jarrett is black.