English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Roseanne Spinoff Called The Conners to Air on ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr
Other original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert will appear in the show, which has a working title of “The Conners,” ABC said in a statement.
FILE PHOTO: Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018.
US broadcast network ABC said on Thursday it has ordered a 10-episode spinoff of comedy Roseanne that will air without any involvement of its creator Roseanne Barr, who sparked widespread outrage by tweeting a racial slur.
Other original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert will appear in the show, which has a working title of The Conners, ABC said in a statement.
ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), canceled Roseanne in May after Barr sparked widespread anger with a tweet comparing black former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr wrote in a now-deleted message that if the Islamist political movement “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.” Barr later apologized for making a bad joke.
ABC said Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the spinoff.
The new series will air this autumn, ABC said, and will feature characters Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.
The network did not explain what will happen to Barr’s character.
“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before,” the ABC statement said, referring to the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.
The family will grapple with “parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America,” the statement added.
In a separate statement, Barr said she agreed to be removed from the show to save 200 cast and crew jobs.
“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said. “I wish the best for everyone involved.”
The original Roseanne ran from 1988 to 1997, featuring a blue-collar family with overweight parents struggling to get by. It was praised for its realistic portrayal of working-class life.
The revival was ABC’s biggest hit of the 2017-2018 season, drawing more than 18 million viewers on average, according to Nielsen.
President Donald Trump had cited its huge viewership as evidence his supporters, who include Barr, want shows that speak to their concerns. He also suggested media bias played a role in the show’s cancellation.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the returning cast members said: “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience.”
Also Watch
Other original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert will appear in the show, which has a working title of The Conners, ABC said in a statement.
ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), canceled Roseanne in May after Barr sparked widespread anger with a tweet comparing black former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr wrote in a now-deleted message that if the Islamist political movement “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.” Barr later apologized for making a bad joke.
ABC said Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the spinoff.
The new series will air this autumn, ABC said, and will feature characters Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.
The network did not explain what will happen to Barr’s character.
“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before,” the ABC statement said, referring to the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.
The family will grapple with “parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America,” the statement added.
In a separate statement, Barr said she agreed to be removed from the show to save 200 cast and crew jobs.
“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said. “I wish the best for everyone involved.”
The original Roseanne ran from 1988 to 1997, featuring a blue-collar family with overweight parents struggling to get by. It was praised for its realistic portrayal of working-class life.
The revival was ABC’s biggest hit of the 2017-2018 season, drawing more than 18 million viewers on average, according to Nielsen.
President Donald Trump had cited its huge viewership as evidence his supporters, who include Barr, want shows that speak to their concerns. He also suggested media bias played a role in the show’s cancellation.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the returning cast members said: “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience.”
Also Watch
-
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Benetton Used A Picture of Migrants To Sell Sweaters. Twitter Isn't Having It
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.