Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Roshan Abbas Urges Shah Rukh Khan to Break Silence on Jamia, Alia Bhatt Criticised for Sharing Wrong Preamble

Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia. Twitter points out that Alia Bhatt has shared the old Preamble. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Roshan Abbas Urges Shah Rukh Khan to Break Silence on Jamia, Alia Bhatt Criticised for Sharing Wrong Preamble
Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia. Twitter points out that Alia Bhatt has shared the old Preamble. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. Abbas on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked him who has made him quiet. "Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," Abbas tweeted.

Read: Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to social media and shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Learn from the students", she wrote with the picture of the preamble. Soon, netizens took to social media to point out her mistake and stated that she has shared the wrong one.

Read: Twitter Criticises Alia Bhatt for Sharing Wrong Preamble Amid CAA Protests

The festive season is around the corner and the Bigg Boss 13 housemates already seem to be in a happy mode. With Sidharth Shukla's re-entry inside the house, the atmosphere has changed for the better. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's recent decision to take a break from each other gives way for further speculation. Sidharth, on the other hand, starts teasing Shefali Bagga and tries to play cupid between her and Arhaan.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, said he chose to not react to Sunday's outbreak of violence in and around Jamia Millia Islamia University because "there are four-five versions floating" about the incident. Though Varun condemned the use of force against peaceful protests, he said there also were reports of them disturbing the law and order in different parts of the country.

Read: Not Scared of Anyone, Just Being Responsible: Varun Dhawan on Silence Over Anti-CAA Protests

Ayushmann Khurrana has been currently having quite a good run in Bollywood with a streak of back-to-back hits. His last film Bala, which showed the struggles of a prematurely balding man was a massive commercial hit. However, the actor has now expressed the desire to play the anti-hero, a morally corrupt character.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Wants to Play a Morally Corrupt Character

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram