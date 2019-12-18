Roshan Abbas Urges Shah Rukh Khan to Break Silence on Jamia, Alia Bhatt Criticised for Sharing Wrong Preamble

Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. Abbas on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked him who has made him quiet. "Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," Abbas tweeted.

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to social media and shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Learn from the students", she wrote with the picture of the preamble. Soon, netizens took to social media to point out her mistake and stated that she has shared the wrong one.

The festive season is around the corner and the Bigg Boss 13 housemates already seem to be in a happy mode. With Sidharth Shukla's re-entry inside the house, the atmosphere has changed for the better. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's recent decision to take a break from each other gives way for further speculation. Sidharth, on the other hand, starts teasing Shefali Bagga and tries to play cupid between her and Arhaan.

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, said he chose to not react to Sunday's outbreak of violence in and around Jamia Millia Islamia University because "there are four-five versions floating" about the incident. Though Varun condemned the use of force against peaceful protests, he said there also were reports of them disturbing the law and order in different parts of the country.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been currently having quite a good run in Bollywood with a streak of back-to-back hits. His last film Bala, which showed the struggles of a prematurely balding man was a massive commercial hit. However, the actor has now expressed the desire to play the anti-hero, a morally corrupt character.

