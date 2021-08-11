Roshan Mathew on Kuruthi Role: Was Really Scared Because Ibrahim is Very Distinct From Who I am

After delivering nuanced performances in critically acclaimed films like Moothon and Netflix’s Kappela, actor Roshan Mathew has taken on yet another challenging part in director Manu Warrier’s newly released socio-political thriller Kuruthi, set in and around the dense forests of Eratupetta in Kerala.

The film, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa, follows a troubled man, Ibrahim (Roshan), who is having a hard time forgetting bitter memories of the past. On a fateful night, an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. When a powerful enemy burning with vengeance follows them into his house, Ibrahim is forced to confront questions about his own beliefs and convictions.

“He’s been among the most complex character that I have been trusted with, which is also the reason why I was nervous going into the shoot of this film," Roshan said. “My character has gone through pretty horrific tragedy in his life in the recent past and has lost almost everything that he was living for and he is finding some sort of meaning to continue living and that’s where Kuruthi begins and everything that happens from then on is basically the movie from Ibrahim’s perspective," the actor added.

Roshan, whose breakthrough in Malayalam cinema came in 2016 with the crime drama Puthiya Niyamam in which he played an engineering student who committed rape of a woman, said stepping into Ibrahim’s shoes was extremely difficult as he could not resonate with the character at all.

“I still remember when I was sitting in Prithvi’s house and the movie was being narrated to me for the first time ever and all of these characters left a huge mark on me through the narration itself. After the narration, Prithvi was telling me about the actors he had in mind for each part, and with every name that he brought up, I was like, ‘Boom, that’s a perfect fit.’ Apart from Prithvi, I haven’t worked with any of the actors that are in Kuruthi with me. So almost everyone sounded like a perfect fit and then he said, ‘This is the character I wanted you to play.’ And that was the only one that I was thinking, ‘Oh, really? I don’t know if I would.’ Because it was very distinct from who I am and what I have been through. Honestly, I was scared but that sort of what made it such a rewarding experience for me while shooting," Roshan recalled.

Roshan has collaborated with Prithviraj for the second time. The duo has previously worked together in the 2018 psychological drama Koode. Talking about his experience working with Prithviraj again, Roshan said, “I had very little to do with him in Koode and I came out of that film wanting to hopefully work on another project with him. I didn’t think it would happen this soon and I definitely didn’t think it would going to be something like Kuruthi."

Further heaping praise on Prithviraj’s dedication towards his work and ability to multitask, Roshan said, “I have never seen him not busy. I think the single most inspiring thing that I observed in him during the shoot of Kuruthi was that every single day he comes on set and leaves the set with the same amount of energy. He is the one person on the set that the entire cast and crew are trying to match the energy of and that’s what sort of kept us on our toes throughout. By no means was this an easy shoot and not a single day was not hectic. But one month is an incredibly short period of time to make a movie like this and I think a lot of that happened because of the energy that this man comes in with.

“For the longest time, I tried to figure out how he was doing it and I realised what keeps him charged is the process itself and I discovered this when I met him a few days after the shoot in his room at night. I saw him tired for the first time and I was like, ‘Oh, you do get tried.’ I think that’s the best way it can work what you do is what keeps you charged. It was really inspiring for me."

Kuruthi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is written by Anish Pallyal.

