Roshan Taneja, Acting Guru of Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, Passes Away
Roshan Taneja, who trained scores of Hindi film actors including the likes of Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, passed away at the age of 87.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Roshan Taneja, who trained scores of Hindi film actors including the likes of Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, has died, said a family member. He was 87.
"My father passed away last night (Friday) at 9.30 p.m. in his sleep at home after a prolonged illness," the acting guru's son Rohit Taneja told IANS on Saturday morning.
He is survived by his wife Mithika and sons Rohit and Rahul.
The cremation will be held at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday at the electric crematorium in Santacruz West.
Roshan Taneja, known to many as the 'pioneer of method acting' in India, is held in high regard in the Hindi film industry. He had been training talent since the 1960s, first at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and later at his private school in Mumbai, the Roshan Taneja School of Acting.
Shabana paid condolences to the Taneja family, and tweeted: "Late last night came the sad news that Roshan Taneja passed away. He was my Guru at FTII and the only person whose feet I touched. I was privileged to be trained in acting by him."
Actor Rakesh Bedi wrote: "A very sad day for me. My guru Roshan Taneja expired yesterday. I owe my career to him. Rest in peace."
National Award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh tweeted: "With him, ended an illustrious era spanning more than five decades. The greatest teacher of method acting we ever had. The revered guru to no less than four generations of brilliant actors. Rest in peace sir."
