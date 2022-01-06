Roshini Hariprian, Who Quit Bharathi Kannamma, Back on TV in Cooku with Comali 3

Actor Roshini Hariprian, who was recently in news for leaving the show Bharathi Kannamma, is making a comeback on Vijay TV.

Roshini, who was playing the role of Kannamma, had quit the show to pursue a career in the film industry. However, she has not signed any film to date and is instead making a comeback on television.

According to reports, Roshini Hariprian will be returning to Vijay TV as a guest on the hit cooking-comedy show, ‘Cooku with Comali’. The show, whose season 2 went off air a few months ago, is returning with the third season.

Roshini’s fans are eager to see her back on TV once more. The promo for Cooku With Comali Season 3 was recently released. The three clowns in it are Bala, Shivangi, Manimegalai and Sunitha. The third season has not yet achieved the expected ratings, which is why the makers are bringing in popular faces to ramp up viewership.

As far as Bharathi Kannamma is concerned, the show airs on Vijay TV and is a huge hit among the viewers. This show revolves around the two main characters — Bharathi and Kannamma. They get married, but the vamp Venbaa separates the two by scheming against them. Hema, one of the twin children born to Kannamma, is being raised by her mother-in-law Selandarya.

