Roshni Haripriya to Chaitra Reddy: Here are Tamil Actresses With Huge Fan Following

Actresses working in Tamil television serials on different channels have garnered huge popularity this year. They have become a household name for portraying different characters in various shows. As their fans want to know more about their personal and professional lives, the actresses working in the Tamil television industry often share information about their personal lives on social media platforms.

As the year 2021 ends in three more days, here is the list of the top 10 Tamil TV actresses based on their following on Instagram.

Roshni Haripriya: She appeared in the serial Bharathi Kannamma on Vijay TV. She got immense fame among the people by portraying the character of Kannamma. However, she was recently replaced by the show makers. The actress has more than 89,500 followers on Instagram.

Shreya Anchan: Actress Shreya Anchan rose to fame after performing the role of Kushi in the show, Anbudan Kushi which aired on Vijay TV. The show ended in August this year after airing over 350 episodes. The actress has over 46,700 followers on Instagram.

Shabana Shajahan: Actress Shabana Shajahan acted in the lead role in a Tamil serial called Sembaruthi that airs on Zee Tamil. She has 81,200 followers on Instagram.

Chaitra Reddy: Actress-model Chaitra Reddy appeared in the serial Yaaradi Nee Mohini aired on Zee Tamil. She has over 92,000 followers on Instagram.

VJ Archana: She is currently seen in the serial Raja Rani 2. The actress is known for excellent acting since her early days in the television industry. She has around one lakh followers on Instagram.

Asha Gowda: Actress Asha Gowda is known for her acting in the Tamil serial Gokulathil Seethai. She was seen in the role of Vasundhara in this serial on Zee Tamil. She has 45,000 followers on Instagram.

