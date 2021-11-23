Rowan Atkinson's Fake Death Rumours Create Panic on Internet; Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Have Crazy 24 Hours

Fans of Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson panicked when, on Tuesday morning, an old tweet claiming that the actor-comedian was no more surfaced on social media. Relax - it is a hoax. This fake news is basically a part of an old hoax that had shocked people a few years ago as well. In 2017, a fake Twitter account, set up to look like Fox News’ handle, had claimed that Atkinson had died in a car crash.

Also Read: Rowan Atkinson Aka Mr Bean Is 66 And Very Much Alive; Fake Death Rumours Create Panic on Internet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have easily had the most eventful 24 hours of their lives between Monday and Tuesday, when the celebrity couple took over the online world, literally and metaphorically, with rumours of them parting ways, followed by their mushy romance on social media, and finally, the actress hinting at having a baby while appearing on the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’. In between all this, Priyanka Chopra put out her first look from The Matrix Resurrections for her fans on social media.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Crazy 24 Hours: From Separation Rumours To The Matrix Poster To Baby Talk On Netflix Roast

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 15 has been witnessing high voltage drama after the media personnel made some shocking revelations about the housemates. During the conversation, media personnel has revealed the true colours of Vishal Kotian to Shamita Shetty. They highlighted that the incident where Vishal was seen making statements on Raqesh Bapat and Shamita’s equation. While the actress reprimanded Vishal for making any such unacceptable remark, Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty lauded her for the way she showed Vishal his place. She tweeted, “Happy to see Shamita has finally put Vishal in his place and not mess. We love Shamita. Stay blessed and protected.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Mom Lauds Her Daughter for the Way She Shows Vishal Kotian His Place

Priyanka Chopra on Monday evening sent the internet into a tizzy after she dropped ‘Jonas’ from her display name on her official Instagram account, leading fans to speculate if all was well between the actress and her husband Nick Jonas. She earlier wrote ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ which has now been reduced to just ‘Priyanka’.

Also Read: Did Priyanka Chopra Drop Jonas Surname from Her Instagram Bio Because of This Reason?

Bigg Boss 14 winner and popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is a fitness freak and it was quite evident during her stint in the reality show. However, earlier this year in May the actress contracted the novel coronavirus. Post her recovery, Rubina has put on weight due to which she is now receiving hate mails/messages.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Has a Message for ‘Fans’ Trolling Her for Weight Gain: ‘I’m Disappointed’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.