Rowdy Baby Video Disappears After Dhanush's YouTube Channel Hacked

Fans of prominent actor Dhanush were left dismayed on Tuesday when they discovered that they couldn’t watch his and Sai Pallavi’s iconic dance number Rowdy Baby on Wunderbar Films’ YouTube channel. Soon it came to fore that the channel had been hacked on May 17, as confirmed by digital media and music distribution company Divo Movies.

Several people flocked to Twitter to express their shock and to request that YouTube India retrieve the account.

Today early morning @wunderbarfilms youtube channel unfortunately got hacked and will be recovered shortly. @YouTubeIndia is helping us with the process. @dhanushkraja @theSreyas — Divo (@divomovies) May 17, 2022

Later, Wunderbar Films announced that their YouTube channel was back online just hours after it was hijacked.

Despite social media speculation that ‘Rowdy Baby’ had been removed from the account, the channel’s content has remained identical since its return. More details on the security breach and the offenders are pending.

The Rowdy Baby track has garnered over 1.3 billion views on YouTube and is reportedly the only Tamil and South song to have crossed the one billion-mark on YouTube. The song is featured in Dhanush’s popular film Maari 2.

Dhanush and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth founded Wunderbar Films, a production and distribution company in 2010. With the movie 3, directed by the latter, he made his debut as a producer. Ethir Neechal, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Kaaki Sattai, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kaala, Vada Chennai, Maari, and Maari 2 are among the popular Tamil films Wunderbar Films has financed. While the banner has made commercially successful films, it has also focused on films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai, and Pa Paandi, which were praised for their unconventionality.

On the work front, Dhanush is preparing for the release of The Gray Man, his upcoming Hollywood film, which will premiere on Netflix. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas in crucial roles and is directed by the Russo brothers.

