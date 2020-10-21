Rowdy Sheeter and Actor Surendra Bantwal Reportedly Murdered in Broad Daylight

Rowdy sheeter cum actor Surendra Bantwal has reportedly been murdered in broad daylight on Wednesday, allegedly over financial issues. The incident took place at Bastipadpu in Bantwal, Karnataka. He was attacked at his apartment in BC Road.

He had acted in the Tulu film, Chali Polilu, and a Kannada film called Savarna Deergha Sandhi. Surendra had recently joined the Congress.

Surendra Bantwal had shot to notoriety after a video clipping of his brandishing a talwar and threatening BJP workers in Bantwal town in 2018 had gone viral on social media, reported Deccan Herald. He was arrested in this connection was released on bail recently.

The police, who have registered a murder case, suspect that Surendra was murdered by his own men.