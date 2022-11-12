Rozlyn Khan Diagnosed With Cancer, Tells Brands 'You Need Courage to Work With Bald Model'

Model-turned-actor Rozlyn Khan posted a photograph from a hospital on her Instagram account and informed her friends and followers that she has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next seven months.

Rozlyn, in a lengthy post, shared that she’s been hopeful and is grateful for people praying for her. “Cancer… Mushkil logon ki zindagi Aasaan nahi hoti ye kahin pada tha… but now I know it’s for people like me…god gives toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. This can be one chapter of my life, keeping faith n hope…Every setback makes me strong. This shall too…I have lovely people praying for me… jo hota hai achche ke liye hota hai aur wo achcha mein hoon,” she wrote, sharing a picture from the hospital.

The actress, who is known for her viral PETA photoshoot, further said that initially there were no signs apart from “severe pain in neck and back” and she mistook it for “gymnastics pain”.

Rozlyn also informed her brand associates that she will not be able to shoot for some time as she would undergo chemotherapy. “Dear brands, I will be available for you to shoot with me on 2nd week of every month as I will have to go under chemotherapy for coming 7 months and need rest of one week after each chemotherapy… you need courage to work with bald model… But now I will live one day at a time,” she went on to add in her post.

Fans and friends from the television industry rushed to the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. “You will be fine. God tests strong people and then stands with them thru tough times,” a social media user wrote, while another one said, “Wishing you some good days to make up for all the lousy ones you’ve had lately.” A third one commented, “Get well soon… I’m shocked… God bless you.”

On the work front, Rozlyn last appeared in Sameer Anjaan’s song Aa Bhi Jaa alongside Rajniesh Duggal.

