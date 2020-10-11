Rrahul Sudhir Recovers from Covid-19, Resumes Shooting for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who plays the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, has recovered from Covid-19 and is back on sets. The actor had taken a break from the show and was recovering in self-isolation at home.

In an interview with Times Of India, Rrahul said, “I was scared and anxious after I tested positive, but made peace with it eventually. I just hope that the COVID situation improves soon. Coming back on the set is a huge relief, both for the team and for me. It’s not easy to manage a TV show without a prominent character, and my team needed me desperately.”

The actor, whose birthday falls on October 2, celebrated it in isolation and connected with family and friends virtually.

Last month, he had informed about his diagnosis on Instagram. "Our TRP is 1.7 today. I can’t Thank you guys enough. This means so much to me personally and to my entire crew. Yes I am Covid19 Positive. The symptoms are mild. I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family. Your love and support means so much to me ♥️😘 Please Stay Safe and Keep Watching Ishq Mein Marjawan On Colors at 7 PM."

After Rrahul, actress Chandni Sharma and director Noel Smith had also tested positive.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 also stars Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles.