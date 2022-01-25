RRB Recruitment 2022: Major Changes In Group D Exam Pattern, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday released an important notification regarding the Group D exam 2022. The RRB Group D recruitment exam will be held on February 23, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The CBT exam schedule and admit card will soon be released on the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

In light of COVID and to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the railways has decided to conduct two computer-based tests: CBT-1 and CBT-2. Apart from this, the RRB has also made changes to the formula for mark normalization.

Fifteen Times The Number Of Vacancies Announced:

RRB has said that after the CBT-1 examination for Group D recruitment, the number of remaining candidates will be 15 times more than the declared vacancies. Then the successful candidates in CBT-2 will be called for the PET (Physical Efficiency Test). After that, there will be document verification and medical rounds.

Document Verification

From now on, based on the performance of candidates in CBT 2, subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for document verification will be equal to the number of notified vacancies.

Result Formula

The result of the CBT will be declared only after normalising the marks. The revised formula has been mentioned by RRB in the notification.

Post Title Change

RRB has now renamed the post of Assistant Pointsman under the Group D category as Pointsman.

