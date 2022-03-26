RRR Actor Edward Sonnenblick on Working with SS Rajamouli: 'He's in Total Control of The Film' | Exclusive

Edward Sonnenblick has been a part of the Indian film industry for almost 15 years now. He has worked in several films, TV shows and even web series. However, it is with SS Rajamouli’s RRR that the actor says he got to experience something new. Sonnenblick plays the character of British officer Edwards in Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Sharing the experience of working with SS Rajamouli for RRR, Edward told News18, “Leadership, you know is the right word. He’s a fantastic leader, a fantastic director. And the way he is in total control of the film, you know, right down to every detail, is awe inspiring. I love working in the south, and this was certainly no exception. I have been working in Indian cinema and TV for almost 15 years. I’m used to a lot of chaos, a lot of mayhem, a lot of yelling and screaming, and everything that goes on the set. What I noticed, you know, when I was working on in RRR was everything was very peaceful, very well run very well managed. Everybody’s just doing their job calmly and yet, you know, we are getting this amazing film done. So, it was a dream.”

Rajamouli’s films also require a lot of commitment in terms of time, and Edward says he was ready for that when the film came his way. “I basically put aside my other work. I stopped taking any other big roles because I knew what this was gonna require from me in terms of time and commitment,” Edward reveals. And he says that it was all worth it. “It was quite a commitment, especially because there were delays for COVID Basically, it’s been almost three and a half years. I started this journey with Rajamouli and RRR and now it’s finally coming to the screens. So yeah, there’s been sacrifices but you know, it was worth every bit of it,” the actor asserts.

Edward Sonnenblick also revealed that it was at the time of filming Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika that the actor was approached for his role in RRR. He recalled, “I had the good fortune of working with Rajamouli Sir’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad Ji; he is one of the best writers in the industry. And, he is the writer of RRR. So, he and I worked together many years ago in the film that he actually directed in Hyderabad, and you know, it was a great experience. We worked again together in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which he also wrote. Then when they were casting for RRR, he thought of me first. He gave me a call and, I didn’t need much convincing. A few meetings afterwards, everything was locked and loaded.”

RRR released in theatres on Friday. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, and also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s cameo appearances. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

